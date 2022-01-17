Barclays PLC Buys 128,514 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 176.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 201,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,514 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $20,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,569,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,809,000 after purchasing an additional 234,218 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 6.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,014,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,065,000 after buying an additional 306,413 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 21.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,142,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,730,000 after buying an additional 545,107 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 6.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,511,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,083,000 after buying an additional 161,732 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 174.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,082,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,587,000 after buying an additional 1,324,849 shares during the period. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:OSK opened at $124.13 on Monday. Oshkosh Co. has a 12-month low of $88.31 and a 12-month high of $137.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.73. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.12. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.70%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OSK shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Oshkosh from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Bank of America downgraded Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Oshkosh from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.81.

In other news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total value of $520,437.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

