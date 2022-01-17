Barclays PLC Grows Stock Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 1.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 468,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,867 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $21,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,031,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,497,645,000 after buying an additional 5,345,795 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 284.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 10.9% in the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 3.8% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 22,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FNF opened at $55.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.72 and a 12 month high of $56.44.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 18.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 18.92%.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $5,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

