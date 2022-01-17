Barclays PLC Has $22.93 Million Stock Position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 122.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 626,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 344,525 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $22,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 2,693.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 628,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,811,000 after buying an additional 606,276 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 157,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,203,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,805,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 534,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,494,000 after buying an additional 7,457 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,962,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,915,000 after buying an additional 43,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock opened at $38.18 on Monday. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.20 and a 12-month high of $52.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.68 and its 200-day moving average is $38.85.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.37. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.49%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Harley-Davidson from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.05.

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

