Barclays Raises Anglo American (LON:AAL) Price Target to GBX 3,000

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its price objective upped by Barclays from GBX 2,550 ($34.61) to GBX 3,000 ($40.72) in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,700 ($50.22) to GBX 3,300 ($44.79) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($51.58) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,010 ($40.86) to GBX 2,960 ($40.18) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,210 ($43.57) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,230 ($43.84).

AAL stock opened at GBX 3,339.50 ($45.33) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.75, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Anglo American has a one year low of GBX 2,321 ($31.51) and a one year high of GBX 3,509 ($47.63). The stock has a market cap of £44.85 billion and a PE ratio of 8.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,951.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,941.43.

In other news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi purchased 211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,897 ($39.32) per share, for a total transaction of £6,112.67 ($8,297.37). Insiders have purchased a total of 221 shares of company stock valued at $640,067 over the last quarter.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

