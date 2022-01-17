Barclays Reaffirms Buy Rating for Jet2 (OTCMKTS:DRTGF)

Jet2 (OTCMKTS:DRTGF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $1,650.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS DRTGF remained flat at $$17.44 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.61. Jet2 has a 52 week low of $14.17 and a 52 week high of $20.50.

Jet2 Company Profile

Jet2 plc engages in the provision of aviation and distribution services. It operates through the Leisure Travel; and Distribution and Logistics segments. The Leisure Travel segment provides scheduled holiday flights by its airline, Jet2.com, and ATOL licensed package holidays by its tour operator, Jet2holidays, to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands and to European leisure cities.

