Barclays Reaffirms Buy Rating for Jet2 (OTCMKTS:DRTGF)

Jet2 (OTCMKTS:DRTGF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $1,650.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS DRTGF remained flat at $$17.44 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.61. Jet2 has a 52 week low of $14.17 and a 52 week high of $20.50.
Jet2 Company Profile
