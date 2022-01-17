Barclays Trims United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Target Price to $52.00

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) had its price target cut by Barclays from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners upgraded shares of United Airlines from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Susquehanna upgraded shares of United Airlines from a neutral rating to a positive rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of United Airlines from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.92.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $46.74 on Friday. United Airlines has a 52-week low of $38.88 and a 52-week high of $63.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.39 and a 200-day moving average of $46.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.19% and a negative return on equity of 112.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 211.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($8.16) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that United Airlines will post -14.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in United Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in United Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in United Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.13% of the company’s stock.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

