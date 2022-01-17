Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,106 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $6,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BEAM. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 139.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 5,830 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 13.9% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BEAM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Wedbush upped their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.22.

In related news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 25,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total value of $2,151,161.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BEAM opened at $67.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 1.27. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.34 and a 1-year high of $138.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.19 and a 200-day moving average of $91.85.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.65% and a negative net margin of 51,395.01%. Sell-side analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

