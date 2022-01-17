Bessemer Securities LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Bessemer Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $85.79. 689,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,190. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.43. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.70 and a 52 week high of $91.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 42.90 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The business had revenue of $463.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.00%.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 16,873 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $1,512,664.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 1,232 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total transaction of $100,087.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,194 shares of company stock worth $4,062,394 in the last three months. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.43.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

