Bessemer Securities LLC Has $4.45 Million Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Bessemer Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 33.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,495 shares during the quarter. The Blackstone Group comprises approximately 1.5% of Bessemer Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $4,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in The Blackstone Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 10,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 7,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. 61.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.45.

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total value of $5,062,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $38,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,649,349 shares of company stock worth $461,447,973. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BX traded down $2.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $116.12. 4,125,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,654,640. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.43. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.72 and a 12 month high of $149.78.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 25.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 59.81%.

The Blackstone Group Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

