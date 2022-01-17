Bessemer Securities LLC Has $695,000 Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Bessemer Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,864 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 197.6% during the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 30.8% during the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $80,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.80.

VZ traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.28. 18,695,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,457,320. The stock has a market cap of $223.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.69 and a twelve month high of $59.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

