Bessemer Securities LLC Purchases 716 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Bessemer Securities LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,127 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 150.0% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 60.0% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter worth $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter worth $50,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 15,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.36, for a total transaction of $8,660,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 66 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $695.31, for a total transaction of $45,890.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,655 shares of company stock valued at $15,161,081 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their target price on ServiceNow from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $641.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Argus increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $585.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $720.90.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded up $9.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $531.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,237,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,115,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $105.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 487.17, a P/E/G ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.01. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $448.27 and a 12 month high of $707.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $635.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $626.88.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

