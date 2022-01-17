Bessemer Securities LLC Sells 192 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Bessemer Securities LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 125.2% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 6,088 shares during the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 164.2% during the second quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 28,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,722,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 99.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after acquiring an additional 6,521 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 5.1% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 359,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,016,000 after acquiring an additional 17,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 721.7% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 121,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,630,000 after acquiring an additional 107,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.13, for a total transaction of $4,226,675.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 6,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total value of $2,107,170.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 236,722 shares of company stock valued at $85,114,661. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $326.16. The company had a trading volume of 651,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,940. The company has a market capitalization of $50.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.13. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.69 and a 1 year high of $377.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $350.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $322.06.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 18.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $363.00.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

