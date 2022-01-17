Bessemer Securities LLC Sells 192 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Bessemer Securities LLC lowered its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Synopsys by 125.2% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 6,088 shares in the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 164.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 28,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,722,000 after buying an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after buying an additional 6,521 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Synopsys by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 359,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,016,000 after purchasing an additional 17,569 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Synopsys by 721.7% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 121,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,630,000 after purchasing an additional 107,100 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

SNPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $363.00.

In related news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 64,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.55, for a total transaction of $23,428,706.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.13, for a total transaction of $4,226,675.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 236,722 shares of company stock valued at $85,114,661. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SNPS traded down $1.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $326.16. The stock had a trading volume of 651,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,940. The company has a market capitalization of $50.05 billion, a PE ratio of 67.67, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.13. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.69 and a twelve month high of $377.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $350.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $322.06.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.