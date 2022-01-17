BIDR (BIDR) Price Up 0.7% Over Last Week

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 17th. One BIDR coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. BIDR has a total market capitalization of $15.72 million and $36.42 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BIDR has traded up 0.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002346 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.44 or 0.00062003 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00070149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,252.09 or 0.07627090 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,624.69 or 0.99967100 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.44 or 0.00069039 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00007817 BTC.

About BIDR

BIDR was first traded on June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 315,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here . BIDR’s official website is www.tokocrypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

Buying and Selling BIDR

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BIDR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BIDR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

