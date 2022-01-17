Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $476.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on TECH shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

In related news, CFO James Hippel sold 662 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.23, for a total transaction of $347,702.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kim Kelderman sold 500 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.38, for a total transaction of $252,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,321 shares of company stock worth $14,288,528. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TECH. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 234,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $121,259,000 after acquiring an additional 5,872 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TECH traded down $7.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $390.11. The company had a trading volume of 375,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,002. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $474.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $484.37. Bio-Techne has a fifty-two week low of $311.03 and a fifty-two week high of $543.85.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $257.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.37 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 15.86%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bio-Techne will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.56%.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

