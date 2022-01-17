BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) by 52.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,932 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $5,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 2.2% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 2.7% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 7.3% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BNTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a $359.00 price target on BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 price target on BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 price target on BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on BioNTech from $293.00 to $268.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $299.00 price target on BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.93.

BioNTech stock opened at $196.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $267.89 and its 200-day moving average is $289.77. The company has a market cap of $47.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of -1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.68. BioNTech SE has a 12 month low of $90.29 and a 12 month high of $464.00.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $12.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $1.81. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 166.48% and a net margin of 54.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8918.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.03) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE will post 39.23 EPS for the current year.

BioNTech Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

