BlackRock Inc. Acquires 396,303 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,903,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 396,303 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Stifel Financial worth $808,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 1.3% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

In other Stifel Financial news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $731,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SF stock opened at $73.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.57 and its 200 day moving average is $70.08. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $49.38 and a 12 month high of $78.60.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 20.64%. Stifel Financial’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is currently 9.85%.

Separately, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stifel Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage and investment services to clients.

Featured Article: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF).

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.