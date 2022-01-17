BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,188,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 758,206 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $824,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 201,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,245,000 after purchasing an additional 10,674 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 379.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 31,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 25,252 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 82,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 641,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,425,000 after purchasing an additional 53,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,607,000.

VLUE opened at $114.92 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $89.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.21.

