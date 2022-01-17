BlackRock Inc. Buys 1,020,523 Shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,533,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,020,523 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.33% of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $868,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 69.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 163.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IGLB opened at $67.15 on Monday. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.82 and a fifty-two week high of $72.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.26.

