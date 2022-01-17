BlackRock Inc. Cuts Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,537,663 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 45,767 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.15% of SPS Commerce worth $893,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,852 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth about $355,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth about $340,000. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 142,660 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 359.3% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,080,363 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $174,273,000 after acquiring an additional 845,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SPSC opened at $119.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.23 and a beta of 0.72. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.05 and a twelve month high of $174.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $139.51 and a 200 day moving average of $135.62.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. SPS Commerce’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 46,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.59, for a total value of $6,580,033.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip Soran sold 1,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $225,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,205 shares of company stock valued at $6,940,451. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPSC. Northland Securities cut SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SPS Commerce has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.88.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

