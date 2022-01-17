BlackRock Inc. Has $781.09 Million Stock Position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,723,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 203,900 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.06% of NovoCure worth $781,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hartline Investment Corp raised its stake in NovoCure by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 306,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,562,000 after buying an additional 3,929 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in NovoCure by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,458 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in NovoCure by 163.6% during the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 16,114 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 10,002 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NovoCure by 2.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,527 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of NovoCure by 1.6% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 73.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NovoCure alerts:

In other NovoCure news, CEO Asaf Danziger bought 4,974 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $102.44 per share, with a total value of $509,536.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on NVCR shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on NovoCure from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised NovoCure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on NovoCure from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.43.

NVCR stock opened at $69.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of -256.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 8.40, a current ratio of 8.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.19 and a 200-day moving average of $121.94. NovoCure Limited has a 12-month low of $60.57 and a 12-month high of $232.76.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $133.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.22 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NovoCure Limited will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR).

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.