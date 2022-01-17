BlackRock Inc. Sells 192,641 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,498,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192,641 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.11% of Encompass Health worth $787,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,310,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,533,000 after buying an additional 126,115 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,587,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,615,000 after buying an additional 238,313 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,696,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,299,000 after buying an additional 5,878 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,408,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,675,000 after purchasing an additional 11,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,902,000 after purchasing an additional 14,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

EHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.30.

NYSE:EHC opened at $65.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.69. Encompass Health Co. has a 1-year low of $56.31 and a 1-year high of $89.68.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.87%. Encompass Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.