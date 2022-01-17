BlackRock Inc. Sells 366,523 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,727,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 366,523 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.11% of Kilroy Realty worth $842,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 216.6% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,455,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,994,000 after buying an additional 1,679,973 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,534,000. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 6,378,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $444,219,000 after purchasing an additional 994,078 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,602,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,631,000 after purchasing an additional 788,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,679,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,329,000 after purchasing an additional 755,500 shares during the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $71,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 12,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $900,400.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KRC opened at $69.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.80. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $55.72 and a 52-week high of $74.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.34.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $232.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.76 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 71.39% and a return on equity of 11.79%. Kilroy Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.94%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KRC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kilroy Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.56.

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

