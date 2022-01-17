BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,900 shares, a drop of 34.7% from the December 15th total of 62,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of MYI opened at $14.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.62. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a 1 year low of $13.75 and a 1 year high of $15.19.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0515 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 7.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 106,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 7,265 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 7.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 220,803 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 16,213 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 48.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 210,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after buying an additional 68,778 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 7.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 18.2% in the third quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,219 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. 20.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The company was founded on April 13, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

