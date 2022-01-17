BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The asset manager reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

BLK stock traded down $18.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $848.60. 1,239,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,232. The company has a market cap of $128.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $916.55 and its 200 day moving average is $903.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. BlackRock has a 12-month low of $670.28 and a 12-month high of $973.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.23%.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total transaction of $20,593,602.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 39,017 shares of company stock worth $36,055,061 in the last 90 days. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,323,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,377 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.53% of BlackRock worth $2,033,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,141.00 to $1,123.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,026.00 to $1,051.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $987.71.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

