Blocknet (BLOCK) Trading 15.2% Higher Over Last Week

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 17th. One Blocknet coin can now be purchased for about $0.83 or 0.00001964 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Blocknet has traded up 15.2% against the U.S. dollar. Blocknet has a total market capitalization of $6.90 million and approximately $55,820.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Blocknet alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00032550 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00018209 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001364 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004729 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

About Blocknet

Blocknet (CRYPTO:BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 8,355,399 coins. Blocknet’s official website is blocknet.co . Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocknet is founded on the XBridge, the first peer-to-peer protocol enabling communication between nodes on different blockchains. It is open source and is implemented in every Blocknet-enabled app. It is what connects an open-ended array of services – either decentralized or centralized – to one another. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Blocknet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocknet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blocknet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blocknet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blocknet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.