Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BE. Raymond James increased their price target on Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bloom Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a market perform rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.58.

NYSE:BE opened at $18.13 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.83. Bloom Energy has a fifty-two week low of $16.82 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.71 and a beta of 3.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $207.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.47 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 294.75%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John T. Chambers sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $1,374,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 10,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $240,473.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,662 shares of company stock valued at $3,829,970. 15.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,334,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,309,000 after buying an additional 5,824,020 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter worth $11,026,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Bloom Energy by 41.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,814,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,635,000 after purchasing an additional 830,019 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at about $10,129,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Bloom Energy by 51.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,115,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,830,000 after purchasing an additional 717,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.12% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

