BMO Capital Markets Raises Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target to $430.00

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $428.00 to $430.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moody’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $419.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $436.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Moody’s presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $416.27.

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $353.55 on Friday. Moody’s has a one year low of $261.38 and a one year high of $407.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $388.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $380.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 99.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

In related news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.28, for a total transaction of $125,856.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.62, for a total transaction of $176,395.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,390 shares of company stock worth $556,086 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new position in Moody’s in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Moody’s in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Moody’s by 421.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its stake in Moody’s by 86.0% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moody's Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

