Bokf Na Acquires New Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Bokf Na acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 197,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,601,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 234.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 110.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1,613.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

EMR traded up $0.19 on Monday, reaching $97.47. 2,624,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,835,590. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.89. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $78.33 and a 52-week high of $105.99. The company has a market cap of $57.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 53.93%.

A number of research firms recently commented on EMR. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.90.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

