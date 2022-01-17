Bokf Na Buys Shares of 497,105 AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Bokf Na bought a new stake in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 497,105 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,481,000. Bokf Na owned approximately 0.95% of AAON at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of AAON by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 30,630 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of AAON by 30.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of AAON by 73.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,521 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 9,987 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of AAON by 77.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,529 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 6,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AAON by 28.7% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAON traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $71.46. 8,729 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,820. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.14 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.44. AAON, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.22 and a 12-month high of $83.79.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $138.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.15 million. AAON had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.79%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AAON shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of AAON from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 20,332 shares of AAON stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $1,586,302.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 3,672 shares of AAON stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total transaction of $287,150.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,306 shares of company stock worth $2,770,287 in the last quarter. Insiders own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

