Bokf Na Invests $23.57 Million in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Bokf Na bought a new position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 188,045 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,572,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,288,325 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $161,491,000 after purchasing an additional 13,391 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,521 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,193,252 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $149,574,000 after purchasing an additional 20,094 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,602 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Medtronic news, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 5,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $103.26 per share, for a total transaction of $517,332.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $108.55. The company had a trading volume of 6,291,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,662,990. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.84 and its 200 day moving average is $121.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.79. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $98.38 and a twelve month high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 72.62%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MDT. BTIG Research lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.57.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

