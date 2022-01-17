Bokf Na Makes New Investment in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Bokf Na bought a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 121,887 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $27,151,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 11,340 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,526,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 41.2% in the third quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,613 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 16.6% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 67,384 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $15,010,000 after buying an additional 9,570 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 33.8% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 29,916 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,664,000 after buying an additional 7,558 shares during the period. Finally, HFR Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 2.8% in the third quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,742 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total value of $1,877,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,386 shares of company stock worth $8,362,931. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $214.67. The stock had a trading volume of 8,838,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,191,021. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.10 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.64%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.58.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

