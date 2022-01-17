Bokf Na Purchases New Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Bokf Na purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 316,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,316,000. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises about 0.6% of Bokf Na’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DVY. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 525.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 836,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,186,000 after purchasing an additional 703,042 shares during the last quarter. Ally Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 470.0% during the third quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 741,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,007,000 after purchasing an additional 611,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,696,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,286,000 after buying an additional 283,587 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 396.1% in the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 193,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,167,000 after buying an additional 154,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 16.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 809,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,395,000 after buying an additional 114,260 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DVY traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $127.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,610. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $96.44 and a 1-year high of $128.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.837 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $3.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

