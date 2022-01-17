Bokf Na Purchases Shares of 1,224,061 iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Bokf Na acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,224,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $95,489,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.6% of Bokf Na’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elgethun Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 9,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 7,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 20,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 11,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 10,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EFA stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $79.00. The company had a trading volume of 26,136,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,676,471. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $72.00 and a 12-month high of $82.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

