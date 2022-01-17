Bonhill Group’s (BONH) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Bonhill Group (LON:BONH) in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, restated a buy rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.34) price target on shares of Bonhill Group in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

Get Bonhill Group alerts:

LON BONH opened at GBX 9.75 ($0.13) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £9.61 million and a PE ratio of -2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.78, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Bonhill Group has a 52-week low of GBX 7 ($0.10) and a 52-week high of GBX 18.50 ($0.25). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 8.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 10.32.

In related news, insider Jonathan Glasspool purchased 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of £5,200 ($7,058.50).

Bonhill Group Company Profile

Bonhill Group Plc, a B2B media company, provides business insight, analysis, and networking and research in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers InvestmentNews, which provides content, data, and information to advisers; Portfolio Adviser that delivers timely and insightful news and analysis; What Investment, a consumer monthly magazine for private investors who manage investments held in pensions and investment wrappers, as well as individual equities and property; and Expert Investor, which delivers news, insights, and analysis to fund selectors, institutional and wholesale investors, and high-net-worth advisers.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Bonhill Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonhill Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.