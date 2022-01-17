Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Hits New 12-Month High at $7.60

Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$7.60 and last traded at C$7.36, with a volume of 179133 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.49.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BNE shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bonterra Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$4.44.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.76, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$253.04 million and a PE ratio of 1.46.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$64.46 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bonterra Energy Corp. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile (TSE:BNE)

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

