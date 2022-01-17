BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of BorgWarner in a research note issued on Thursday, January 13th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now forecasts that the auto parts company will earn $0.86 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.12. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for BorgWarner’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.35 EPS.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BWA has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.23.

Shares of BWA opened at $49.76 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.98 and its 200-day moving average is $45.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.32. BorgWarner has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $55.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 14.85%. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 95.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 877 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1,962.0% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.12%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Further Reading: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.