Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) PT Lowered to $440.00

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its price objective trimmed by MKM Partners from $475.00 to $440.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boston Beer from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $543.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Boston Beer from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $564.00 to $492.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $661.00 to $625.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Boston Beer from an underperform rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the stock from $440.00 to $535.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $758.20.

SAM opened at $449.33 on Friday. Boston Beer has a twelve month low of $428.13 and a twelve month high of $1,349.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $492.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $584.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.95 and a beta of 0.72.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($6.47). Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $561.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.10 EPS.

In other Boston Beer news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $421,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $421,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,188 shares of company stock valued at $14,152,068 in the last three months. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Beer by 220.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Boston Beer by 5,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 56 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 65.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

