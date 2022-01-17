BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.86 Million

Equities analysts expect BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) to announce sales of $7.86 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for BrainsWay’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.22 million. BrainsWay reported sales of $7.07 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BrainsWay will report full-year sales of $28.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $27.20 million to $29.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $34.91 million, with estimates ranging from $33.35 million to $36.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow BrainsWay.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 million. BrainsWay had a negative return on equity of 13.83% and a negative net margin of 24.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS.

BWAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on BrainsWay from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on BrainsWay from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BrainsWay has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

NASDAQ BWAY traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,909. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.81. The firm has a market cap of $129.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.71 and a beta of 1.14. BrainsWay has a 52 week low of $6.90 and a 52 week high of $11.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BWAY. Masters Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BrainsWay by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 843,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after buying an additional 329,007 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in BrainsWay in the second quarter worth $1,684,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BrainsWay by 11.1% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,168,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,357,000 after purchasing an additional 116,510 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in BrainsWay by 10.6% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 836,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,745,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its stake in BrainsWay by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,397,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,263,000 after purchasing an additional 21,241 shares in the last quarter. 42.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brainsway Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company, which focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).

