Bridge City Capital LLC Lowers Position in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG)

Bridge City Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,737 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 11,380 shares during the quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC owned about 0.31% of Vishay Precision Group worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 6.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,602 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 27,614 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,616 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vishay Precision Group alerts:

In other news, Director Wes Cummins purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.98 per share, with a total value of $174,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $729,250. Insiders own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Precision Group stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.97. 25,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,160. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.22 and a 12 month high of $39.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.96. The firm has a market cap of $462.88 million, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.39.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $81.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.00 million. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Vishay Precision Group Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of sensors and sensor-based measurement systems. It operates through the following segments: Foil Technology Products; Force Sensors; and Weighing and Control Systems. The Foil Technology Products segment includes foil resistor and strain gage.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Precision Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Precision Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.