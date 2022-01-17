Bridge City Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Bridge City Capital LLC decreased its holdings in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 21.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,513 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,078 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bankshares accounts for about 1.4% of Bridge City Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $3,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FFIN. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 34.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 627,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,828,000 after purchasing an additional 159,327 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 694.9% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 38,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 33,376 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 4.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 16,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 285.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 291,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,415,000 after purchasing an additional 216,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 9.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,255,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,573,000 after purchasing an additional 275,735 shares in the last quarter. 52.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of First Financial Bankshares stock traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $52.81. 11,045 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,740. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 0.87. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.50 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.97.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $137.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.97 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 13.57%. Research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 37.27%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 1,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $2,029,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,274 shares of company stock worth $115,113. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

