Bridge City Capital LLC Sells 16,541 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Bridge City Capital LLC cut its holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 62,507 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,541 shares during the quarter. Glacier Bancorp accounts for approximately 1.6% of Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $3,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GBCI. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 31,921.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 843,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,440,000 after purchasing an additional 840,498 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 7.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,519,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $692,971,000 after buying an additional 829,416 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,529,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $249,486,000 after acquiring an additional 725,943 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 101.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 382,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,086,000 after acquiring an additional 193,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,340,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $514,455,000 after acquiring an additional 168,874 shares during the period. 63.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ GBCI traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.72. 9,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.91. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.34 and a fifty-two week high of $67.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.68.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $197.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.27 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 13.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 10th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.67%.

GBCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Glacier Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.