Bridge City Capital LLC Trims Stake in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Bridge City Capital LLC cut its stake in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) by 21.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,894 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings in Insteel Industries were worth $2,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IIIN. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $136,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 20.3% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Insteel Industries in the third quarter worth about $213,000. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in Insteel Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Insteel Industries by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. 77.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IIIN traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,720. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.43 and its 200-day moving average is $38.88. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.22 and a 52-week high of $46.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.48.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.34. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $171.26 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Insteel Industries’s payout ratio is currently 3.53%.

In other Insteel Industries news, VP Scot R. Jafroodi sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $135,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Insteel Industries Company Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Its products include PC strand and welded wire reinforcement (WWR). The PC strand products refers to seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures, which may be either pretensioned or posttensioned, providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings and other concrete structures.

