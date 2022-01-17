Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRDG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Analysts predict that Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRDG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Bridge Investment Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.26. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bridge Investment Group will report full-year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.11. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bridge Investment Group.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $92.17 million during the quarter. Bridge Investment Group had a net margin of 79.90% and a return on equity of 57.52%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BRDG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bridge Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bridge Investment Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $274,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $306,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $702,000. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $963,000. 64.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRDG stock opened at $22.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.83. Bridge Investment Group has a 1 year low of $14.05 and a 1 year high of $25.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd.

About Bridge Investment Group

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities.

