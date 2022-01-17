Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Holdings Lifted by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,509 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $24,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 135.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $572.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Stating that despite Broadcom reporting “generally in-line numbers” for the quarter, there is “a lot to like in the print.” The positives include the company continuing to “expand its leading operating margin to impressive levels” and its “solid raise” to next quarter’s revenue outlook, said Moore, who adds that management committed to a dividend raise of approximately 14% and announced a new, $10B share repurchase plan in the absence of large M&A. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $580.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Broadcom from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $658.68.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $626.99 per share, with a total value of $99,691.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total value of $1,296,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom stock opened at $596.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $603.87 and its 200-day moving average is $532.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.23 billion, a PE ratio of 39.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.97. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $419.14 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 24.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.58 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 109.33%.

Broadcom announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

