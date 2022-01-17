Brokerages Anticipate Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) to announce $0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Duck Creek Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the lowest is $0.00. Duck Creek Technologies also posted earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies will report full year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.16. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Duck Creek Technologies.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Duck Creek Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $73.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DCT. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duck Creek Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.20.

Shares of NASDAQ DCT traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.36. The stock had a trading volume of 33,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,510. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.96. Duck Creek Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $26.63 and a fifty-two week high of $59.40.

In other news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 50,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,003 shares of company stock valued at $2,150,601. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DCT. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 756.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,226,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,435 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Duck Creek Technologies during the second quarter worth about $63,912,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 190.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,573,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,038 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 6.0% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 15,780,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,590,000 after acquiring an additional 895,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 32.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,954,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,709,000 after acquiring an additional 723,186 shares in the last quarter. 71.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

