Brokerages Anticipate Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) to Post $0.41 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hope Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.43. Hope Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 78.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.66. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hope Bancorp.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 29.96%. The firm had revenue of $140.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 4,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hope Bancorp stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $16.79. 657,965 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 719,372. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.49. Hope Bancorp has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $16.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 3rd. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.36%.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

