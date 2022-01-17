Brokerages Anticipate Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) to Announce -$1.37 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) will post earnings of ($1.37) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Kodiak Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($1.36). Kodiak Sciences posted earnings per share of ($0.97) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences will report full year earnings of ($4.59) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.74) to ($4.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($6.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.52) to ($4.70). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kodiak Sciences.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($0.14).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.63.

In other news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $689,092.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John A. Borgeson sold 876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.42, for a total value of $101,107.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,726 shares of company stock valued at $2,175,822. Company insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 1.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 4.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 53.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 1.0% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 19,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 10.0% in the second quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KOD stock opened at $65.13 on Friday. Kodiak Sciences has a 1-year low of $59.58 and a 1-year high of $171.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.48 and its 200 day moving average is $95.06.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

