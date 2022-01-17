Brokerages Anticipate Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) to Announce -$1.37 EPS

Posted by on Jan 17th, 2022

Equities analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) will post earnings of ($1.37) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Kodiak Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($1.36). Kodiak Sciences posted earnings per share of ($0.97) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences will report full year earnings of ($4.59) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.74) to ($4.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($6.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.52) to ($4.70). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kodiak Sciences.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($0.14).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.63.

In other news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $689,092.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John A. Borgeson sold 876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.42, for a total value of $101,107.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,726 shares of company stock valued at $2,175,822. Company insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 1.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 4.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 53.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 1.0% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 19,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 10.0% in the second quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KOD stock opened at $65.13 on Friday. Kodiak Sciences has a 1-year low of $59.58 and a 1-year high of $171.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.48 and its 200 day moving average is $95.06.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kodiak Sciences (KOD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD)

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.