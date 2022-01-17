Brokerages Anticipate Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) to post ($0.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Marchex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Marchex posted earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Marchex will report full-year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.12). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.04). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Marchex.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 million. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 19.29% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

MCHX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marchex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Marchex from $4.75 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Marchex from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of MCHX remained flat at $$2.58 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 20,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,810. The company has a market cap of $107.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 1.84. Marchex has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $3.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.88.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 798,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,996,785.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marchex during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Marchex during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marchex by 41.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 9,898 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Marchex by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 22,668 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Marchex by 706.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 113,101 shares during the period. 60.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marchex Company Profile

Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.

