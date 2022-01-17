Brokerages Anticipate NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) to Announce -$0.37 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.37) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.39) and the highest is ($0.30). NGM Biopharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.40) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($1.51). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.46) to ($1.64). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow NGM Biopharmaceuticals.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $18.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.90 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 157.90% and a negative return on equity of 34.43%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NGM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.67.

NGM opened at $15.96 on Friday. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $32.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 1.78.

In other NGM Biopharmaceuticals news, CEO David J. Woodhouse sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $300,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $591,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,165,350 over the last 90 days. 45.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGM. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 297,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,866,000 after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $9,860,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 29.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $3,729,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

